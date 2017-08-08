West Coast defender Sam Butler will miss the rest of the season with a shoulder injury, but Lewis Jetta could return for this week's clash with Carlton.

The AFL career of Sam Butler is in doubt after the West Coast premiership defender underwent season-ending shoulder surgery.

Butler, who hasn't played since round 15, has had surgery to address an ongoing tendon issue in his right shoulder.

The 31-year-old is out of contract at the end of the AFL season, and is unlikely to survive West Coast's off-season cleanout.

Matt Priddis and Sam Mitchell have already confirmed they will retire at the end of the season, while Drew Petrie is set to join them.

The futures of Mark LeCras, Josh Hill, Sharrod Wellingham, and Eric Mackenzie remain up in the air.

Butler is the last remaining player from West Coast's 2006 premiership side.

The likeable veteran was plagued by soft tissue injuries throughout his 14-year career at the Eagles, restricting him to 166 games.

West Coast's finals hopes are on thin ice following last week's shock loss to St Kilda.

Midfielder Matt Priddis will return for Saturday night's clash with Carlton at Domain Stadium after being controversially left out against the Saints.

And Lewis Jetta will push his case for a recall after recovering from a calf injury.