GWS firebrand Heath Shaw (c) says it'd be wrong to stop any Giant playing on the edge in the AFL. (AAP)

Greater Western Sydney veteran Heath Shaw says it'd be wrong to try to change the way Toby Greene or Shane Mumford play AFL.

Greater Western Sydney firebrand Heath Shaw has no regrets about a recent confrontation with teammate Aidan Corr, adding it would be wrong to stop anybody at the AFL club from playing on the edge.

GWS sit second on the ladder after one of their most-impressive wins of the year but have a tricky run to the finals, facing the Western Bulldogs on Friday night before tackling West Coast and Geelong.

The Giants welcome small forward Toby Greene back from his second suspension of the season, while ruckman Shane Mumford will miss the preliminary-final rematch because of a one-game ban for a hit on Max Gawn.

"We love the way Mummy and Toby play; they do play on the edge," Shaw said on Tuesday.

"That's the way he (coach Leon Cameron) wants them to play and they will continue to do that ... we're not going to take that away from two of our most-important players.

"In saying that, when you do play on the edge, at times you can slip over. Those boys are working on that sort of thing.

"It's a tough one. Their ruckman (Gawn) played out the rest of the game and Mummy still gets a week."

Shaw is yet to be charged by the match review panel this year but had made headlines for a spray directed at Corr after GWS's round-19 win over Fremantle.

"There were no regrets ... honestly, those conversations happen four or five times throughout a game - there was no malice in it. It was a conversation about footy," Shaw said of the stoush that followed shortly after the final siren.

"We were over it within the hour. We had a little bit of a hug, handshake and a couple of beers afterwards.

"I'm really close with Aidan, very passionate about my footy and winning."

GWS are upbeat key forward Jon Patton, having missed last week's win over Melbourne because of a tight hamstring, will return on Friday.