The AFL's best will be aiming to win back the Cormac McAnallen Trophy when Perth and Adelaide host Australia's two-Test International Rules series against Ireland in November.

Game one will be played at Adelaide Oval on November 12, and the second Test will be played at Domain Stadium on November 18.

Fremantle coach Ross Lyon, who will be part of the coaching staff, has given his blessing for star player Nat Fyfe to take part in the series.