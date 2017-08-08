NSW Police have collected about 6400 firearms so far ahead of the end of the national gun amnesty on September 30.

More than 6400 firearms have been handed to police in NSW as the federal government's national gun amnesty reaches the half way mark.

The amnesty began on July 1 and is due to end on September 30.

It allows anyone with an unregistered firearm or firearm-related item to legally dispose of, or register, such items with police without penalty.

The amnesty was announced earlier this year by federal Justice Minister Michael Keenan in response to concerns about gun violence and illegally imported weapons on the nation's streets.

Last month, Tasmania police announced they had collected 154 firearms in the first week, including an SKS military style semi-automatic rifle, a .222 calibre rifle stolen in 1995 and a 150-year-old Belgian pinfire revolver with original rounds.

NSW Police will provide more details on the amnesty in the state in Sydney on Tuesday.

It's the first national amnesty since the crackdown on gun ownership prompted by the Port Arthur massacre in 1996.

Over two days in April that year gunman Martin Bryant murdered 35 people and wounded another 23 at the Port Arthur historic site in southern Tasmania.