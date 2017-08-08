At least 10 Australians will be in the field at next week's prestigious US Amateur golf championship, with seven getting through qualifying.

Australia's boom in young golf talent is reflected in what's believed to be a record 10-strong contingent preparing for next week's US Amateur.

They will be looking to follow in the footsteps of Curtis Luck after his triumph last year in golf's most-prestigious amateur event.

The 2017 championship begins on Monday at Riviera Country Club and Bel Air Country Club in Los Angeles.

The field includes seven young Aussies who have fought their way through qualifying at various venues around the US.

Exempt through their world rankings are NSW pair Harrison Endycott and Travis Smyth and Perth's Min Woo Lee, winner of the 2016 US Junior Boys' title.

"It's a feather in the cap of all state programs and their ability to produce world-class amateur athletes," said Golf Australia high performance director Brad James.

"It's hard to get too many automatically exempt through the world amateur rankings, given our geography, so for all our athletes who stood up in the various qualifiers, it's something they should be pretty pumped about.

"It's the pinnacle of amateur golf and an event that's now on everybody's radar as you can tell by the variety of countries who have a representative."

The Australian qualifiers include recent Southern Amateur winner Karl Vilips, Australian Amateur champion Matias Sanchez, Dylan Perry and Ruben Sondjaja, who all won their sectional qualifiers.

Blake Collyer, Kiran Day and James Grierson also fought through qualifying.

And the Australian contingent could yet swell to 12 with Blake Windred and Shae Wools-Cobb listed as alternates should some of the 312-strong field withdraw.