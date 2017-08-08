Ski resorts in Victoria's Alpine region are thrilled with heavy snow falls, but tourists are being warned about the increased risk of avalanches in conditions similar to the northern hemisphere.

Warmer weather on Tuesday, coupled with strong winds, will increase the chance of avalanches in remote areas of the Alps after a solid dumping of snow, emergency services warned.

Vic Emergency says ski resorts performed controlled avalanches on Monday and they are now the safest areas for skiing and winter activities.

After a snow dumping of close to a metre at Falls Creek, the resort spent Monday minimising avalanche risks.

"The snow is fantastic for visitors, but they have to make sure they are safe," Jo Prothero of Falls Creek Resort Management said.

Ms Prothero says pedestrians can avoid dangerous snow falling from the rooftops in the village by sticking to marked entrances and exits and making sure children don't play under eaves.

Mount Buller snow reporter Rhylla Morgan says some Australian visitors won't be used to the conditions, which feel almost European or Canadian.

"The Alps are making news for a good reason, but when you get the amount of snow we all have had, it's important that we make people aware of the risks," Ms Morgan said.