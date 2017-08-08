A baby humpback whale has been euthanised after being hit by a boat and becoming beached on Moreton Island.

A baby humpback whale that became beached on Moreton Island after being hit by a boat has been euthanised.

The four-metre calf became stranded at Bulwer Wrecks on the north-western side of the island about midday on Monday.

It had injuries consistent with being hit by a boat, and had become separated from its mother.

Campers and rangers comforted the whale until it was euthanised to prevent it from further suffering.

The incident occurred just days after a whale slammed a charter boat full of tourists in the Whitsundays, knocking two unconscious and leaving others with broken bones.

Environment Minister Steven Miles says both events serve as a warning to people in watercraft to give migrating whales a wide berth.

"It's devastating to have to put down a whale because people have ignored the distance rules, come too close and hit this whale with their boat," Mr Miles said.

"This incident, only a short time after the boatie who was severely injured in the Whitsundays, should be a clear message to everyone to keep their distance from passing whales."