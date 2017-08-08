The Senate has referred senator Matt Canavan to the High Court to determine whether he is eligible to keep his job amid revelations he is an Italian citizen.

The Turnbull government will seek to expedite a High Court ruling over the eligibility of Matt Canavan to sit in parliament, arguing the Nationals senator has a strong case.

The Senate on Tuesday voted to refer the stood-down cabinet minister's eligibility to the High Court, sitting as the Court of Disputed Returns, amid revelations he is an Italian citizen and therefore, ineligible to sit as an Australian parliamentarian under the constitution.

Attorney-General George Brandis said the government would work to expedite the hearing.