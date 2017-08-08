Popular Carlton player Dennis Armfield has announced he will retire at the end of the AFL season. (AAP)

Carlton cult figure Dennis Armfield has announced he will retire at the end of the AFL season.

Armfield, 30, was a third-round draft pick in 2007 and has made 143 senior appearances for the Blues since his AFL debut in round 10 of the 2008 season.

"Carlton has obviously been incredibly special to me over the past decade," Armfield said on Tuesday.

"This place has been my second home and the people my second family. I am indebted to the club.

"I have no doubt it's going to be pretty hard to leave, the friends and memories I have made here will stay with me for life.

"But, with the number of exciting young players now coming through, it feels right to call time."

Armfield was voted into the leadership group for the first time this season, but has managed just three AFL games.

He was recognised for his charity work in 2015 when he received the Jim Stynes Community Leadership Award.