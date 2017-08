Melbourne's AFL finals chances hang by a thread but forward Christian Petracca has urged fans to keep the faith.

The Demons face a must-win clash against fellow top-eight hopefuls St Kilda on Sunday after dropping to 10th on the ladder with a 35-point loss to Greater Western Sydney.

"Just stick with us. Be confident. We're fully confident, and we're going to give it all we can on Sunday and in the next three games," Petracca said on Tuesday.