Scotland have withdrawn Adam Walker from their provisional squad for the World Cup in Australia later this year after he failed a drugs test.

The 26-year-old Wakefield prop tested positive for cocaine after the Super League win at Widnes on July 14 and was subsequently suspended by Trinity.

Scotland RL chairman Keith Hogg said: "We totally support the RFL anti-doping regulations and the action undertaken by Wakefield Trinity.

Head coach Steve McCormack has added NRL pair James Bell and Campbell Graham to what is now a 37-man squad following Walker's removal.

Bell, of New Zealand Warriors, and South Sydney Rabbitohs' winger Graham both made their NRL debuts last week.

"We are always watching a number of Scottish qualified players at clubs in the UK, Australia and New Zealand," McCormack said.