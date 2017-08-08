Dutch midfielder Sneijder joins Nice

PARIS (Reuters) - Dutch midfielder Wesley Sneijder has joined Nice from Galatasaray on a one-year contract, the Ligue 1 club said on Monday.

The 33-year-old will take part in his first training session later on Monday, Nice added in a statement.

Sneijder, who scored 31 goals from 131 caps with the Netherlands and has also played for Ajax Amsterdam, Real Madrid and Inter Milan, is the latest high-profile addition to the French league after Brazil forward Neymar joined Paris St Germain last week.

Nice, who finished third last season and qualified for the Champions League playoffs after eliminating Ajax, lost their first game of the season, 1-0 to Saint Etienne.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Gareth Jones)