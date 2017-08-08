Iron ore miner Fortescue's board will review shareholder payout ratio ahead of its full year results later this month.

Iron ore miner Fortescue Metals Group's board will be reviewing its dividend payout ratio later this month ahead of full year results, chief executive Nev Power said on Tuesday.

The miner had flagged in February it would likely boost its target payout ratio of 30 to 40 per cent of profits if it continues to benefit from strong iron ore prices.

"We are very focused on returns for shareholders not only debt-holders; we need to ensure we have a balanced strategy going forward," Mr Power told reporters on the sidelines of the Diggers and Dealers conference in Kalgoorlie, Western Australia.