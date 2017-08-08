Daria Gavrilova has progressed to the Rogers Cup second round in Toronto by beating Lara Arruabarrena.

Australian Daria Gavrilova is into the second round of the Rogers Cup after beating Spain's Lara Arruabarrena in straight sets in Canada.

Gavrilova, ranked 25 in the world, beat Arruabarrena 6-3 6-3 in the first round of the WTA event in Toronto on Monday.

The 23-year-old Gavrilova didn't face a break point in closing out the match in 71 minutes.

She broke world No.64 Arruabarrena to love in the fourth game of the match to take the first set, before taking the two break points on offer in the second.

Gavrilova will face Barbora Strycova in the second round after the Czech's 6-2 6-3 win over Kristina Mladenovic of France.