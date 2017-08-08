Brisbane captain Darius Boyd says Ben Hunt's switch to hooker reminds him of Shaun Berrigan's NRL premiership-winning dummy-half role in 2006.

After just one game as stand-in No.9, ex-halfback Hunt has convinced Boyd he can make the same impact from dummy-half as Berrigan did when he inspired their last premiership win 11 years ago.

Hunt tore apart Gold Coast in his first match filling in for Andrew McCullough (knee), scoring three tries and setting up another two in Brisbane's 54-0 last-round away romp.

Hunt started on the bench with Sam Thaiday at dummy-half before being unleashed after the first 20 minutes - the same gameplan expected to be adopted for Friday night's Suncorp Stadium blockbuster against Cronulla.

Hunt's 48 minute masterclass was enough to conjure memories of Berrigan's 2006 brilliance for Broncos skipper Boyd.

Berrigan's switch to hooker proved the catalyst for Brisbane's 2006 premiership tilt, with the No.9 claiming the Clive Churchill Medal.

It was the last time six-time premiers Brisbane have savoured a title, ensuring the glamour club's longest premiership drought.

"Berro did a great job that year," Boyd said of Berrigan in 2006.

"He was a great allrounder and Benny Hunt is the same.

"He (Hunt) played Origin this year, he can play lock at a pinch and anywhere in the backs.

"His best asset is running the footy. He ran it great on the weekend and we need him to continue to do that."

Boyd said it would have been tempting for Hunt to "kick stones" after not only being moved from halfback to hooker but also starting games on the bench.

"It's hard, he wants to play in his preferred position (of halfback)," Boyd said.

"But it's a team sport and you have to do your best for the team and he put his hand up early when Macca went down.

"He thought he was the best man for the job and we all agreed."