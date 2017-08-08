Ibrahim family members among 17 arrested after raids in three countries

SBS World News Radio: Police have made 17 arrests across three countries as part of an operation targeting what they allege are two drug-smuggling syndicates linked to the family of Kings Cross identity, John Ibrahim.

Police say the arrests deal a major blow to two crime syndicates allegedly transporting millions of dollars' worth of drugs between Australia, Dubai and the Netherlands.

Police executed 30 search warrants across Sydney, seizing drugs, hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash, and five firearms, including a handgun and a semi-automatic rifle.

Two of Mr Ibrahim's brothers, Michael Ibrahim and Fadi Ibrahim, were arrested in Dubai.

John Ibrahim's son, Daniel Ibrahim, was among those arrested in raids across Sydney.

The raids are part of Operation Vader, which has been investigating the alleged importation of drugs into Australia.

Australian Federal Police Assistant Commissioner Neil Gaughan says police made arrests in Dubai, Sydney and The Netherlands.

"We have made a total of 17 arrests across three countries, including nine men and one woman here in Sydney, five arrests in Dubai and two arrests in The Hague. We have stopped in excess of 1.8 tonnes of MDMA, 136 kilograms of cocaine and 15 kilograms of methamphetamine which was destined for Australia, we've stopped that from reaching our shores. We have seized in excess of $5.45 million which will be alleging is the proceeds of crime."

Assistant Commissioner Mal Lanyon, from New South Wales police, says the arrests are significant.

"I think it's an outstanding success for law enforcement in general. The level of criminality exhibited by some of the people, and certainly some of the figures that have been arrested today, are of great significance to New South Wales Police and obviously of great significant to law enforcement generally. It's a great thing for law enforcement today that we've been able to bring these people to justice."