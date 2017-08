Wealth manager IOOF has reported a dip in full-year profit as revenue remained flat but net margins edged higher.

Wealth manager IOOF Holdings' continuing operations profit has dipped 16 per cent to $116 million, on flat revenue of $907.5 million.

Statutory net profit for the 12 months to June 30 - also at $116 million - was down 41 per cent on the previous year when IOOF sold the Perennial Fixed Interest and Perennial Growth Management parts of its business to the Henderson Group.

IOOF on Tuesday declared a final dividend 27 cents fully franked, up one cent.