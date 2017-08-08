Coach Eddie Jones has sent home two players from an England rugby training camp. (AAP)

England rugby coach Eddie Jones has banished Manu Tuilagi and Denny Solomona from a team training camp for 'culture reasons'

England rugby backs Manu Tuilagi and Denny Solomona have been sent home in shame from a national team training camp on Monday.

A Rugby Football Union statement said the disciplinary action by coach Eddie Jones was a result of "culture issues," without elaborating.

The pair missed the last day of the three-day camp.

Both were named on Friday in a 37-man squad with an eye on November internationals against Argentina, Australia, and Samoa.

Tuilagi's career has been blighted by knee and groin injuries for four years, and he was ruled out of the 2015 Rugby World Cup after being convicted of assaulting a taxi driver and two female police officers on a night out.

He's played only 17 minutes of Test rugby since Jones took over at the end of 2015.

Solomona, who made a contentious switch from rugby league last December, made his debut in June on the tour of Argentina.