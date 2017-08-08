Kenyans are going to vote in a presidential election after a neck-and-neck race between incumbent Uhuru Kenyatta and veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga.

Millions of people will go to the polls in Kenya amid fears the latest electoral clash between its main political dynasties could again descend into violence.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, 55, the businessman son of Kenya's first president, is standing for the second time against arch rival Raila Odinga, a 72-year-old former political prisoner and son of the east African nation's first vice-president.

After two months of campaigning marked by fiery rhetoric but speeches largely free of the ethnic hate that has sullied previous contests, opinion polls have put the pair neck-and-neck for Tuesday's poll.

First results are not expected before Wednesday but a very close race might mean as long as three days before a winner emerges.

The razor-thin margins forecast have increased the chances of glitches - innocent or otherwise - giving grounds for the loser to complain about the result, as Odinga did in 2007 and 2013.

The government has deployed more than 150,000 security personnel, including wildlife rangers, to protect 41,000 polling stations.

This time is probably Odinga's last tilt at the top job in east Africa's biggest economy.