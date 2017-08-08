Faith Kipyegon has won the 1500m at the world athletics championships in London. (AAP)

Kenyan Faith Kipyegon has won gold in the women's 1500m at the world athletics championships.

Kenyan Faith Kipyegon has claimed a dramatic victory in the women's 1500m at the world athletics championships.

Kipyegon added the world title to her Olympic and Commonwealth crowns, hanging tough in the final straight on Monday night when the challenges were coming from everywhere.

Kipyegon clocked a winning time of four minutes 02.59 seconds with American Jenny Simpson claiming the silver.

South African Caster Semenya stormed home for third, although she will be a short-priced favourite at her preferred distance of 800m later in the championships.

The hard luck story belonged to Britain's Laura Muir, who made the early running before finishing fourth.

The big shock was defending world champion Genzebe Dibaba from Ethiopia, who trailed home in last place.

Rio Olympic champion Omar McLeod from Jamaica was a dominant winner of the men's 110m hurdles, winning in 13.04.

It was the Caribbean nation's first gold medal of the championships after Usain Bolt and Elaine Thompson both suffered shock losses in the 100m finals.

Russian Sergey Shubenkov, competing as an unaffiliated athlete in London due to the ongoing ban imposed on his national federation for systemic doping abuses, pocketed silver.

American world record holder Aries Merritt, competing at a global championships for the first time since receiving a kidney transplant from his sister in 2015, was fifth.

Venezuela's Yulimar Rojas won a thrilling South American showdown against Colombian Caterine Ibarguen in the women's triple jump.

Rojas won with a best jump of 14.91m, two centimetres better than Ibarguen's best effort.

The reigning Olympic champ had one final shot at snatching the gold from Rojas with the concluding jump of the competition, but came up agonisingly short with 14.88m.

Poland's Anita Wlodarczyk (77.90m) claimed a third women's hammer throw world title to go with her two Olympic crowns.