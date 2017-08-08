Newcastle's ownership has been transferred from the NRL to The Wests Group. (AAP)

NRL club Newcastle's ownership is officially in the hands of The Wests Group after a resounding 93 per cent of club members voted yes to the move.

The NRL's handover of Newcastle to The Wests Group is officially complete after a resounding vote from the club's members to take control of the Knights.

The Wests Group on Tuesday confirmed 93 per cent of 13,635 members said yes during the voting window last week to acquire 100 per cent ownership of the Knights.

"The board would like to thank all members who took the time to vote and correspond with us about this matter," The Wests Group said in a statement.

"Given the overwhelming support for the acquisition of the Knights rugby league club, The Wests Group will now commence a transition period to complete all outstanding due diligence requirements in preparation for full ownership to commence on 1 November 2017."

As part of negotiations with the NRL, The Wests Group has committed to match a maximum $10 million from the state government to build a centre of excellence and homebase for the Knights.

The Wests Group also promised to spend at least $500,000 on grassroots per year for five years.

The development comes after the NRL side claimed back-to-back wins for the first time in over 700 days, leading to club legend Andrew Johns to predict the side would be a shot at the finals next season.

The Knights have recruited strongly for 2018, including Kalyn Ponga, Connor Watson, Tautau Moga, Herman Ese'ese, Aidan Guerra and mid-season buy Shaun Kenny-Dowall.

Knights coach Nathan Brown has also confirmed the club is on the hunt for a marquee front-rower.

The handover means Gold Coast remain the final NRL club in the hands of the governing body, however it is understood former owner Darryl Kelly is interested in buying back the franchise.