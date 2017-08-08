The Queensland government says the constitution is preventing it from blocking the the importation of mountains of waste from other states.

Steven Miles was responding to an ABC Four Corners program that revealed transport companies last year brought more than 750,000 tonnes of waste into Queensland, which does not charge a waste levy.

Mr Miles says he's seeking legal advice on the issue and has told the ABC "the constitution is very clear that there is nothing a state government can do to restrain trade between state boundaries."

"And so there isn't, unfortunately, a mechanism to address that waste coming from other states."

A large amount is coming from NSW.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has promised to raise the issue with her NSW counterpart Gladys Berejiklian.