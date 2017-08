Brisbane will have the services of Italian marquee Massimo Maccarone for Wednesday's FFA Cup encounter with A-League rivals Melbourne Victory.

The marquee man scored twice in his Roar debut against Peninsula Power in a club trial on Saturday, but needed visa approval to play in the sanctioned contest against arch-rivals Victory.

Coach John Aloisi confirmed his availability, but said experienced goalkeeper Michael Theo would miss the Perry Park encounter as he battles a cold.