Moeen Ali was the enforcer again as England surged to a four-day victory over South Africa at Old Trafford to deliver a 3-1 series success

Moeen Ali was the enforcer again as England surged to a four-day victory over South Africa at Old Trafford and delivered a 3-1 success in new captain Joe Root's maiden series.

Moeen (5-69), who kick-started England's campaign with a 10-wicket haul at Lord's and then finished the Oval Test in the blink of an eye with a hat-trick, ended proceedings with a mere two wickets in two balls.

James Anderson (3-16) also chipped in appropriately to consign the tourists to defeat by 177 runs.

The off-spinner's intervention was badly needed as Hashim Amla (83) and Faf du Plessis (61) hinted briefly at significant resistance with a fourth-wicket stand of 123.

Moeen struck first, with the help of DRS, when he had Amla lbw with an off-break which just missed the inside-edge and was headed towards middle and leg-stump - despite umpire Kumar Dharmasena's initial not-out verdict.

Moeen then bagged Quinton de Kock and Theunis de Bruyn in a spell of three wickets for five runs - as the last seven wickets fell for only 39 runs in under 13 overs on the way to 202 all out, in pursuit of ground-record chase of 380.