Sea Eagles prop Brenton Lawrence has signed with Gold Coast on a two-year deal from 2018. (AAP)

Manly prop Brenton Lawrence will return to the Gold Coast next year after signing a two NRL season deal with the Titans.

Lawrence, 32, looks set to wind down his career at the club where it all began for the Sea Eagles forward.

He made his NRL debut at the Titans in 2011, playing 18 games before linking with Manly in 2013.

"The Titans is where I started my NRL journey and after five great years at Manly I felt it was the right time to return home," Lawrence said.

Titans coach Neil Henry looked forward to welcoming back the 97-game front-rower.

"Brenton is a consistent performer at NRL level and someone who looks to be getting better with age," Henry said.

"He is the type of player that you know exactly what you are going to get from him and he will be a leader in the middle for us."