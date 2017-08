Collingwood will not challenge the two-game suspension handed to Brodie Grundy for a dangerous tackle on Ben Brown.

The tribunal will not sit on Tuesday night with Essendon's Zach Merrett and Geelong's Mitch Duncan both accepting one-game bans.

Cats forward Tom Hawkins will miss two games for striking Sydney's Dane Rampe, while Greater Western Sydney ruckman Shane Mumford will miss one game for rough conduct on Melbourne's Max Gawn.