A police operation is under way across Sydney involving NSW Joint Organised Crime Group, Australian Federal Police and NSW Police.

Raids are being carried out across Sydney by federal and state authorities and police say they are not terror related.

The police operation across several suburbs is part of a planned operation involving NSW Joint Organised Crime Group, Australian Federal Police and NSW Police.

The raids follow the issue of a number of search warrants, a NSW police spokeswoman told AAP on Tuesday.