A review of Victoria's teaching watchdog has been launched after growing concerns over the decisions it's made.

A probe has been launched into Victoria's teaching watchdog after growing concerns from Education Minister James Merlino.

The Victorian Institute of Teaching is under review after making decisions that have allowed teachers to continue working in the Catholic and independent sector after being booted from public schools.

"I've had some concerns for quite some time on the decisions the VIT have made," Mr Merlino told reporters on Tuesday.