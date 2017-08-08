Sydney Roosters co-captains Boyd Cordner and Jake Friend return from injury for the top-of-the-table NRL clash with Melbourne.

Sydney Roosters co-captains Boyd Cordner and Jake Friend have been named to make their long-awaited returns from injury for a top-of-the-table NRL clash with Melbourne.

Cordner hasn't played since aggravating a knee injury in the State of Origin decider for NSW, while a broken hand has kept Friend out since round 18.

And while the Roosters lost winger Daniel Tupou for up to six weeks with a torn groin, the inclusion of their leadership pairing is a huge boost in what could be a grand final preview.

The second-placed Roosters take on ladder leaders the Storm, who are still missing key pair Cameron Munster (ankle), and Tohu Harris (shoulder), at AAMI Park.

In other teams news, Penrith skipper Matt Moylan was named on an extended bench for the Panthers' crucial match against North Queensland.

Panthers coach Anthony Griffin has previously been adamant his star five-eighth would be back to take on the Cowboys, however rookie Tyrone May will retain the No.6 jumper.

For the Cowboys, Javid Bowen and Coen Hess replace injured duo Antonio Winterstein (hamstring) and Gavin Cooper (respectively).

Cronulla five-eighth James Maloney returns from a hand injury and Kurt Capewell deputises for Jack Bird (shoulder) to take on Brisbane in the other key match-up in round 23.

Broncos coach Wayne Bennett has stuck with Ben Hunt in the No.9, but could again opt to start with Sam Thaiday at hooker.

Dane Gagai starts at fullback for Nathan Ross (back) at Newcastle, who have gained Shaun Kenny-Dowall back from a hamstring injury in place of Chanel Mata'utia.

Parramatta coach Brad Arthur has named Bevan French despite the fullback picking up a hamstring issue last week, although Will Smith and Josh Hoffman are extra reserves.

Tepai Moeroa returns to the second row, squeezing Frank Pritchard out of the 17.

For St George Illawarra, star Josh Dugan starts in the centres even though he suffered ankle ligament damage in last week's defeat to South Sydney.

The Dragons meet a Gold Coast side who get Kevin Proctor back from a hamstring issue.