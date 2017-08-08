Elon Musk will be back in Adelaide to speak at a congress in front of 3000 people next month. (AAP)

The South Australian government says tech billionaire Elon Musk is set to return to Adelaide to speak at an international congress.

Billionaire tech entrepreneur Elon Musk will update his plans for a mission to Mars at a space congress in Adelaide next month.

Mr Musk flagged a possible return to Adelaide to speak at the International Astronautical Congress after his brief visit to South Australia last month when his company Tesla won the contract to build the world's biggest battery.

Trade Minister Martin Hamilton-Smith told state parliament on Tuesday that Mr Musk would address the final day of the congress, which is expected to attract more than 3000 delegates.