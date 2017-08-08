St Kilda's Paddy McCartin remains sidelined as he continues to recover from a head knock. (AAP)

St Kilda forward Paddy McCartin remains sidelined as he continues to recover from his last head knock, while veteran midfielder David Armitage's season is over.

St Kilda's Paddy McCartin is still awaiting medical clearance to fully resume his AFL career following his last concussion.

The Saints continue to take an ultra-conservative approach with the talented 21-year-old, who has a history of head knocks.

"Paddy is still training strongly but he's still waiting for medical clearance which he hasn't got yet," St Kilda football chief Jamie Cox said.

"He won't play this week but he'll still continue to train."

McCartin, the No.1 pick at the 2014 draft, has made five senior appearances this year but hasn't played at any level since he was knocked out playing for Sandringham in the VFL in late June.

It was his sixth concussion since 2014.

The Saints gave their finals hopes a shot in the arm on Sunday with a win over West Coast that improved their record to 10-9 and left them in 11th spot on the ladder.

But David Armitage and Nathan Wright won't take any further part in the club's 2017 campaign after they were ruled out with groin and ankle injuries respectively.

"Unfortunately for Dave he's been fighting the clock to try and get himself healthy at the back end of the season," Cox said.

"He looks to have lost that battle and his season looks like it might be done."

The 29-year-old has undergone surgery twice this year in a bid to return to the field but will now concentrate on getting fit for the start of pre-season training.

Wright will undergo surgery on Thursday after hurting an ankle in the VFL last week. He managed three AFL games this season, while Armitage was restricted to two.

In better news, veteran defender Sam Gilbert is poised to return from the hand injury he suffered in round 17.