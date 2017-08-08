Signout
  • File image (AAP)
Show Grid
  • File image
Hide Grid
Image
1/
Video
Audio
Australians will get a say on same-sex marriage before the end of the year, pending any court challenge to a postal vote.
Source:
AAP
49 MINS AGO  UPDATED 5 MINS AGO

The coalition joint party room on Tuesday endorsed a plan for a November 25 plebiscite if a bill to allow a compulsory vote is passed.

If the plebiscite bill fails, a postal vote would be held with a return of ballot paper date of early November.

Either way, the marriage law change would be legislated before the rise of parliament on December 7.

The federal Labor MP leading the opposition's marriage equality campaign has vowed not to boycott a postal plebiscite on legalising same-sex marriage.

Malcolm Turnbull held a media conference on Tuesday afternoon to make the announcment.

"Strong leaders carry out their promises. Week leaders break them. I'm a strong leader," the prime minister told reporters in Canberra, sticking by the plebiscite policy he took to the 2016 election.

Related reading
Same-sex marriage: Entsch to introduce bill if a postal plebiscite produces 'no' result
Key Liberal backbenchers who support same-sex marriage are reserving their right to introduce their own law to change the Marriage Act if a postal plebiscite returns a 'no' result.
Same-sex marriage: What happens next?
The Liberal partyroom has chosen to stick with its policy of a public vote on same-sex marriage. But there are several possible paths forward.
Hundreds rally for same-sex marriage in Sydney
Hundreds of people have shown their support for same-sex marriage at a rally outside Sydney's Town Hall.
'What is next?' Senator Gichuhi lays out her opposition to same-sex marriage
Family First senator Lucy Gichuhi has laid out the reasons why she is opposed to same-sex marriage, arguing that just because other countries have legalised it didn’t mean Australia should.

 

Advertisement