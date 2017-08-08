Australians will get a say on same-sex marriage before the end of the year, pending any court challenge to a postal vote.

The coalition joint party room on Tuesday endorsed a plan for a November 25 plebiscite if a bill to allow a compulsory vote is passed.

If the plebiscite bill fails, a postal vote would be held with a return of ballot paper date of early November.

Either way, the marriage law change would be legislated before the rise of parliament on December 7.

The federal Labor MP leading the opposition's marriage equality campaign has vowed not to boycott a postal plebiscite on legalising same-sex marriage.

Malcolm Turnbull held a media conference on Tuesday afternoon to make the announcment.

"Strong leaders carry out their promises. Week leaders break them. I'm a strong leader," the prime minister told reporters in Canberra, sticking by the plebiscite policy he took to the 2016 election.