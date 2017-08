Female senators from the government, opposition, Greens and crossbench have called for federal leadership to tackle over-imprisonment of indigenous women.

Female senators from all sides of politics have joined forces to call for federal leadership to tackle the over-imprisonment of indigenous women.

A motion, passed in the Senate on Tuesday, notes recent "harrowing" statistics showing indigenous women account for 34 per cent of women in prison but just two per cent of the adult female population.

The senators - Liberals, Nationals, Labor, Greens and independents - have called for a national action plan to address the crisis.