With India holding an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series, Sri Lanka will rest spin spearhead Rangana Herath for the third Test in Pallekele.

India have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series with victories inside four days in Galle and Colombo.

The 39-year-old complained of back stiffness at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground, where Sri Lanka lost the second Test by an innings and 53 runs.

The left-arm spinner, who has played 83 Tests, captained Sri Lanka in Galle when regular skipper Dinesh Chandimal was down with pneumonia.

Allrounder Asela Gunaratne and paceman Nuwan Pradeep had earlier been ruled out of the series.

The third Test starts on Saturday.