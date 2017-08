Toll road operator Transurban has reported a rise in full-year profit to $239 million - thanks to a 23 per cent increase in revenue.

Toll road operator Transurban has lifted full-year profit to $239 million, helped by a 23.6 per cent increase in revenue.

Transurban's net profit for the 12 months to June 30 was up from $99 million a year earlier, as total revenue rose to $2.7 billion, although the previous year was weighed down by one-off costs of $126 million mostly related to the acquisition of the AirportlinkM7 in Queensland.

The company declared a final distribution totalling 26.5 cents, fully franked.