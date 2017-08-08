US President Donald Trump has sent a flurry of tweets criticising "false news", the New York Times, a Democrat senator and a story his support base was eroding.

President Donald Trump, out of Washington for a 17-day trip to Bedminster, New Jersey, has again unleashed a torrent of tweets railing against the media and a Democratic critic.

The latest tweets counter notions that Trump's new chief of staff, John Kelly, is tempering the president's social media use.

Instead, Trump railed against The New York Times, again calling it "failing". The Times on Sunday published a story on how potential Republican candidates are lining up for 2020 should Trump choose not to run for another term.

Reporters and editors from the Times and other publications did some post-election reviews, but the Times did not apologise.

Trump also again called the Russian collusion story "fake news" while touting some of his achievements while in office.

He was pushing back against reports of recent polling showing that Trump's support has eroded. Instead, he pointed to the size of his crowds at recent rallies.

In a flurry of early morning tweets on Monday, Trump said "the Trump base far bigger & stronger than ever before (despite some phony Fake News polling)",

Trump also pushed back on the idea that his trip is a 17-day vacation, writing that he was "working hard from New Jersey while White House goes through long planned renovation. Going to New York next week for more meetings."

But his most biting attacks were reserved for Democrat senator Richard Blumenthal, who had just appeared on CNN to talk about the Trump-Russia investigation.

Trump apparently had been watching the news network. Blumenthal urged that the investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller continue, and noted that the probe included whether there was potential collusion by the Trump campaign and obstruction of justice.

During his first campaign for the Senate in 2010, Blumenthal said that "on a few occasions" he misspoke about his military service, making it sound as if he served in Vietnam while he served during the war.

That year, he soundly defeated Linda McMahon for the Senate seat. She now serves as Trump's administrator of the Small Business Administration.

Blumenthal responded later with his own tweets, calling Trump's attacks "bullying".