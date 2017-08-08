Former CNN commentator Kayleigh McEnany is the face of Donald Trump's 'Real News'. (Donald Trump Facebook )

US president Donald Trump has continued his war on 'fake news' enlisting the help of a former CNN commentator to front his own news updates.

Kayleigh McEnany, 29, quit her role with CNN as a pro-Trump contributor, announcing the move on August 5.

Only a day later she appeared as the face of Trump’s ‘News of the Week’ video posted on Facebook.

She was also named the spokeswoman for the Republican Party.

The promotional video, filmed at Trump Tower in New York, was billed as the "realnews".

The 90 second video shows Ms McEnany speaking about the US president's accomplishments, prompting criticism Ms McEnany has become his “chief propagandist”.

Republican National Committee (RNC) chairperson Ronna McDaniel said that as spokesperson Ms McEnany "will be an integral part of our party's ongoing commitment to promoting the Republican message to Americans across the country".

"Her wealth of experience will be invaluable to the RNC as we continue to support President Trump and build on our majorities in Congress," Ms McDaniel said in a statement.

Ms McEnany said she was "excited to be joining the RNC at such an important and historic time in our country".

"I'm eager to talk about Republican ideas and values and have important discussions about issues affecting Americans across this country," she said.

Ms McEnany is a graduate of Georgetown University and Harvard Law School.

- With AFP