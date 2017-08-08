The United Nations says it is gravely concerned by deteriorating conditions on Manus Island, following the death of a young refugee.

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees says it is gravely concerned by deteriorating conditions at the Manus Island regional processing centre as authorities shuffle detainees around ahead of its October closure.

"The UNHCR is deeply saddened by the tragic death of a young refugee yesterday, which also highlights the precarious situation for vulnerable people on Manus Island," the agency said on Tuesday.