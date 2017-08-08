A leaked report says the US is already feeling the effects of climate change in the form of more extreme heat waves and cold snaps.

The US is already feeling the effects of climate change, with temperatures rising dramatically during the past four decades.

That is according to The New York Times, which acquired a draft copy of a report by scientists from 13 federal agencies.

The report says extreme heat waves have become more common and extreme cold waves less common since the 1980s.

It says emissions of greenhouse gases will affect the degree to which global temperatures continue to rise - a claim President Donald Trump and some members of his cabinet have disputed.

One scientist cited anonymously by the Times says he and other researchers are worried the Trump administration, which must approve the report's release, will suppress it.