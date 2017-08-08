As unrest continues over Venezuela's controversial new assembly, authorities are searching the country for men who attacked an army base and fled with weapons.

Venezuela has launched a countrywide manhunt for the men who assaulted an army base, using state TV to flash pictures of the accused rebels who escaped with weapons after a gunfight with soldiers.

The attack on Sunday came just hours after the first session of a new legislative super-body created by President Nicolas Maduro, which opponents say will cement dictatorship after months of deadly protests in the oil-rich but economically-ailing country.

Those who attacked the base near the city of Valencia said their operation was aimed at starting an insurgency against unpopular leftist Maduro.

No more assaults were reported and anti-Maduro protests in Valencia were quickly subdued but hackers attacked state websites to show their support for the raid.

Defence Minister Vladimir Padrino said in a televised address that two of the men who attacked the base had been shot dead and eight captured.

About 10 others were on the run.

"This band of criminals did not act out of noble ideals or patriotic principles of any kind. They operated as mercenaries paid by extreme right-wing groups in Miami," Padrino said.

About 2000 government supporters marched in Caracas to show support for the constituent assembly elected eight days earlier despite wide criticism from the region and globally.

More than 120 people have died in anti-government protests since April.

Maduro has said the assembly is the nation's only hope of peace but many Venezuelans say it has left them without any democratic options to oppose him.

The assembly, which is stacked with Maduro's Socialist Party allies, used its first session to fire the country's top prosecutor, who had accused the president of human rights abuses.

The move confirmed opposition fears the body would use its vast powers to root out government critics.