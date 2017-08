Victorian Opposition Leader Matthew Guy had dinner with an alleged mafia boss, according to media reports.

Victoria's government is demanding answers after Opposition Leader Matthew Guy reportedly met with an alleged mafia boss over dinner earlier in the year.

Mr Guy met with alleged mafia identity Tony Madafferi and other Liberal party figures at the Lobster Cave in Beaumaris, The Age and the ABC report.

"What dirty deals has he done with organised crime figures in Victoria? It's not Matthew Guy, it's Mafia Guy," Deputy Premier James Merlino told 3AW on Tuesday.