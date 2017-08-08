Wallaroos coach has pinned his faith in debutant five eighth Trilleen Pomare for the Women's Rugby World Cup opener against hosts Ireland.

Five eighth Trilleen Pomare and winger Mahalia Murphy will debut for Australia in their Women's Rugby World Cup opener against hosts Ireland.

Wallaroos coach Paul Verrell has pinned plenty of faith in West Australian Pomare, selecting her in the key playmaking role for the Dublin clash on Wednesday (Thursday AEST).

She and Sevens speedster Murphy were the only two uncapped players chosen in the World Cup squad and both have been thrust straight into the action in a team to be captained by Sevens Olympic gold medallist Shannon Parry.

"We've put together our strongest team to take on the tournament hosts," said Verrell.

"Our lead up to the 2017 tournament has been the best yet, with state-based training and the Four Nations tournament (in New Zealand) providing us with a great platform to build from.

"Facing Ireland first up will be a challenge, but it will also provide our girls the chance to set the tone of the tournament."

Wallaroos team to play Ireland: Samantha Treherne, Nareta Marsters, Kayla Sauvao, Sharni Williams, Mahalia Murphy, Trilleen Pomare, Katrina Barker, Grace Hamilton, Shannon Parry (capt), Mollie Gray, Millie Boyle, Chloe Butler, Hilisha Samoa, Cheyenne Campbell, Liz Patu. Res: Emily Robinson, Violeta Tupuola, Hana Ngaha, Rebecca Clough, Alisha Hewett, Fenella Hake, Sarah Riordan, Ashleigh Hewson.