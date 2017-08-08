Lauren Wells has crashed out in the first round of the at the world athletics championships. (AAP)

A bitterly disappointed Lauren Wells has been eliminated in the opening round of the women's 400m hurdles at the world athletics championships in London.

The ultra-consistent Wells had advanced to the semis in her past five Olympic and world championships campaigns.

But that streak came to an end on Monday when she trailed home last in the opening heat in 56.49 seconds - almost a second and a half outside the PB she set four years ago.

American Dalilah Muhammad was the fastest qualifier for Tuesday's semis in 54.59.

The 29-year-old Wells has finished fourth at the past two Commonwealth Games and has spoken regularly of her desire to claim a medal next year on the Gold Coast in what could well be her international swansong.

Significantly, nine of the 24 qualifiers for the 400m hurdles semis in London were from Commonwealth countries, headed by Jamaican Ristananna Tracey, who was second fastest overall in 54.92.

Wells was the only Australian athlete in action on Monday.

She wore a black armband to pay tribute to four-time Olympic sprint champion Betty Cuthbert, who passes away on Sunday aged 79.