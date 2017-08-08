Signout
Haksabanovic, 18, was handed his Halmstads debut in 2015 at the age of 15 and the attacking midfielder went on to make 70 appearances in Swedish football.
"I'm really happy to be here - it's a dream come true," Haksabanovic said in a statement.

"West Ham is a big club and it is a nice feeling to have signed. The move happened quite fast - we heard that they wanted me, so I was interested to hear the plan for me and when I did I was very pleased."

Haksabanovic represented Sweden at youth level before switching his allegiance to Montenegro and made the debut for the national side in June. He came on as a substitute in Montenegro's 4-1 World Cup qualifying victory over Armenia.

He became West Ham's fifth major signing of the close-season after goalkeeper Joe Hart, defender Pablo Zabaleta and forwards Marko Arnautovic and Javier Hernandez.

Slaven Bilic's side kick off their Premier League campaign with a trip to Manchester United on Sunday.

