A look at the prospective candidates to fill the senior AFL coaching role at Gold Coast vacated by Rodney Eade on Tuesday.

FIVE LEADING CANDIDATES TO REPLACE RODNEY EADE AS GOLD COAST AFL COACH:

Dean Solomon

* The interim role can be a poison chalice for senior coaching aspirants, but Solomon is well-respected at the club and well-liked by the players. Has been with the Suns since their inaugural AFL season in 2011.

John Barker

* Barker is the bookmakers' hot favourite to win the job. The senior Carlton assistant was narrowly beaten out by Brendon Bolton after filling the interim role for the Blues when Mick Malthouse was sacked. Has also had assistant stints at St Kilda and Hawthorn.

Stuart Dew

* The long-time Sydney assistant coach has been mooted as a strong candidate for a few senior jobs over the past eight years, but has chosen to stick with the Swans. It could be time for the respected figure to throw his hat in the ring.

Brett Ratten

* Steered Carlton through a tricky period but was sacked after five full seasons with a 59-1-56 record. Has honed his skills under four-time premiership coach Alastair Clarkson since then and is ready for another senior role.

Michael Voss

* Could the Suns do the unthinkable and appoint a legend and former coach of their Queensland rivals? Voss is a dark horse for the role, but has worked diligently to hone his craft under Ken Hinkley at Port Adelaide since he was sacked by Brisbane.