Former prime minister Tony Abbott during Question Time in the House of Representatives at Parliament House in Canberra, Tuesday, August 8, 2017. (AAP)

Former prime minister Tony Abbott is backing a postal ballot on same-sex marriage while advocating a 'no' vote.

Malcolm Turnbull has won rare praise from Tony Abbott over the prime minister's decision to hold a postal ballot on same-sex marriage.

"Well done to Malcolm Turnbull and the government for making sure this is going to happen," the former prime minister told reporters in Canberra before outlining his argument for a 'no' vote.

"If you don't like same-sex marriage vote 'no', if you're worried about religious freedom and freedom of speech vote no, if you don't like political correctness vote 'no'."

Voting 'no' would "stop political correctness in its tracks".

Mr Abbott vowed to respect the majority view of Australians.

"And I call on both sides of this debate to respect whatever result the plebiscite gives us," he said.

Whether Australians vote in a compulsory-attendance plebiscite on November 25 or take part in a voluntary postal ballot from mid-September is likely to be decided in the Senate this week.

The government is recommitting its rejected plebiscite bill to the upper house on Wednesday.