The Boomers have opened their first ever Asia Cup campaign with an 84-68 win over Japan in Beirut.

Despite the absence of David Andersen, their sole Rio Olympian in the squad, the Boomers used their size and athleticism to control the game, finding their rhythm on either side of the half-time break.

Australia had five players reach double figures in a team effort that saw them register 23 assists, as the scoring was led by 13-apiece from Cameron Gliddon and Jason Cadee.

Every Boomer that saw court time hit the scoreboard in a well-rounded performance while they shot 51 per cent from the field as a team and recorded 23 assists on their 33 total field goals.

Australia play their second match of Pool D against Hong Kong on Thursday (2300 AEST) and then face Taiwan on Saturday.