Brazilian striker Richarlison joins Watford

LONDON (Reuters) - Brazilian striker Richarlison has signed a five-year deal with Watford, the Premier League club confirmed on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old joins from Brazilian club Fluminese for whom he scored 19 times in 67 games.

"The Hornets have beaten off strong competition to secure the services of the highly-rated 20-year-old, following a successful work permit application," Watford said on their website.

It has been a busy summer for Watford who also signed English midfielders Tom Cleverley and Will Hughes from Everton and Derby County respectively and defender Nathaniel Chalobah from Chelsea.

Marco Silva's side kick off their campaign against Liverpool on Saturday.

