Immigration Minister Peter Dutton has introduced to parliament draft laws that will clarify what kind of information held by his department can be protected.

The federal government is tightening laws that dictate when certain kinds of information can be kept secret or disclosed by immigration and border officials.

Minister Peter Dutton told parliament on Wednesday a new bill refines the definition of information that can be protected - to cover, for example, that relating to Australia's security, defence, international relations, public health and safety, the investigation of offences and sensitive or commercial matters.

The existing model had not kept pace with developments in the modern border environment and legislative changes were needed, he said.

The aim of the measures is to ensure the department's information is protected but also can be released when appropriate.

Mr Dutton said there must be a balance between the competing interest of an open and accountable government with the necessity to protect certain information that could lead to harm.

"The bill provides assurances for the Australian public, for business, for government and foreign partners, that sensitive information provided to my department will be appropriately protected without unnecessarily restricting informed public debate," he told MPs.

"(It) will enable my department to more effectively manage information in service of our nation."