The federal government has accepted all 13 committee recommendations on a bill to better manage national security risks facing the telecommunications sector.

The federal government is set to make several changes to draft laws aimed at better controlling threats of espionage, foreign interference and sabotage of Australia's telecommunications sector.

It has accepted all 13 recommendations made by a joint parliamentary committee, including a requirement to review the legislation within three years.

The bill requires owners of telecommunication networks, phone and internet providers - among others - to "do their best" to protect themselves and the information they deal with from unauthorised access and interference.

They will be forced to notify the government of changes to systems and services that are likely to make them more vulnerable to national security risks.

The committee recommended the government give greater detail about what type of changes needed to be notified and what was exempt.

It also asked the government to make it clear that the proposed laws did not affect existing privacy obligations.

Attorney-General George Brandis and Communications Minister Mitch Fifield said telecommunication networks were vital to critical sectors such as health, finance, transport, water and power.

"With the increasing threat of interference from malicious actors, including through cyber intrusions, protecting these networks is a priority of this government," they said in a statement on Wednesday.

The proposed scheme will be supported by domestic security and intelligence agency ASIO and the Attorney-General's Department.

The bill is before the Senate.